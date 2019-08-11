|
|
Shirley E. Rosebosky, 86, of Pleasant Unity, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe. She was born March 3, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Hershel P. and Vera C. (Bowman) Walters. Shirley enjoyed and loved art, drawing and hunting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Rosebosky; and two brothers, Robert D. Walters and Hershel J. Walters and his wife, Geraldine. She is survived by four children, George H. Wallak, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., James B. Wallak, of Pleasant Unity, Mary Ann "Tootie" Lentz and her husband, Randy, of Florida and Latrobe, and John J. Rosebosky and wife, Rebecca, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Keith and wife, Jenny, Aaron, Christopher, Michael, Jesse, Jacquelyn and Jared Wallak, Amber Barkefelt and husband, Adam, Shane Lentz and wife, Hilary, and Jennifer Firmstone and husband, Brad, and Daniel Rosebosky and wife, Amber; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and George Wallak; a brother, Gerald E. "Bud" Walters and wife, Evelyn, of Pleasant Unity; a sister-in-law, Janice Walters, of Pleasant Unity; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Thomas A. Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019