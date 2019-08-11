Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rosebosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Rosebosky


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Rosebosky Obituary
Shirley E. Rosebosky, 86, of Pleasant Unity, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe. She was born March 3, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Hershel P. and Vera C. (Bowman) Walters. Shirley enjoyed and loved art, drawing and hunting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Rosebosky; and two brothers, Robert D. Walters and Hershel J. Walters and his wife, Geraldine. She is survived by four children, George H. Wallak, of North Tonawanda, N.Y., James B. Wallak, of Pleasant Unity, Mary Ann "Tootie" Lentz and her husband, Randy, of Florida and Latrobe, and John J. Rosebosky and wife, Rebecca, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, Keith and wife, Jenny, Aaron, Christopher, Michael, Jesse, Jacquelyn and Jared Wallak, Amber Barkefelt and husband, Adam, Shane Lentz and wife, Hilary, and Jennifer Firmstone and husband, Brad, and Daniel Rosebosky and wife, Amber; two great-grandchildren, Ashton and George Wallak; a brother, Gerald E. "Bud" Walters and wife, Evelyn, of Pleasant Unity; a sister-in-law, Janice Walters, of Pleasant Unity; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Thomas A. Walters officiating. Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now