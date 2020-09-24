Shirley Eileen Montgomery Schmuhl passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. She was born in Harrison Township on Sept. 16, 1933, to Dolores Arnold Montgomery and Chester Elwood Montgomery. Shirley was home in heaven for her birthday on Sept. 16 with family, friends and furry family members rushing to the heavenly gates to greet her. In addition to her parents and her husband, Col. Raymond F. Schmuhl, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Ray (Rick) F. Schmuhl. Shirley is survived by daughter Sheryl Siler and son-in-law Ken W. Siler Jr., of Marietta, Ga.; granddaughter Kirsten Siler, of Atlanta, Ga.; son Kurt F. Schmuhl and his two sons, Ray and Tyler Schmuhl, of Cartersville, Ga.; sister Dolores Linnon, of Butler, and sister Jane Bittcher and brother-in-law Albert Bittcher, of Zelienople; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Messages of condolences may be sent to Mrs. Sheryl Siler, 2472 Chancery Place NE, Marietta, GA 30066.



