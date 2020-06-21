Shirley Faye Stewart, born June 26, 1935, in Penn Township, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the home of her brother, Ronald A. Stewart, in Irwin. She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Stewart Sr. and Margaret June Lydic, and her stepmother, Mrs. Ruth N. Frye Stewart; brothers, James A. Stewart Jr., J. William Stewart, and Curtis A. Stewart Sr.; a sister, Mrs. Nancy A. Parson (William); and two infant brothers and two infant sisters. She is survived by brothers, Carl E. Stewart Sr. (Donna), of Harrison City, and Ronald A. Stewart, of Irwin; sisters, Betty E. Stewart, and Mrs. Karen L. Titterington (John), of Madison; and a number of nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 21, 2020.