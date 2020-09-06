Shirley Hester, 87, of Plum, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Sarah (Beckwith) Jennings; beloved wife of the late Robert S. Hester Sr.; loving mother of Karon (Harry) Bowser, Sheryl (Stephan) Kanizai and Robert S. (Carol) Hester Jr.; grandmother of Ryan (Lynn) Bowser, Stacy (Rob) Cooley and Adam (Elizabeth Reese) Bowser; great-grandmother of seven; and sister of the late Patricia Myers and William P. Jennings. Shirley was a longtime member of Rosedale Methodist Church, where she was the worship chairperson, a member of Pastor Parish Relations and on the Nominating Committee. She was a Democractic Committee Person, president of Unity Golden Agers, and AARP. She was also the associate director of Allegheny Conservation District, and a Bell Telephone Pioneers honorary member. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
.