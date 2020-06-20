Shirley Jean Stahl Bowers, 78, of Donegal, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Upton's Personal Care Home. She was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Jones Mills, a daughter of the late Jack and Arlene Hostetler Stahl. Shirley was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant with the class of 1960. She had worked as a beautician and later worked for several years at the Old General Store in Donegal. She was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren and she enjoyed traveling. Shirley will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her children, Cheri Verwelst, of Rector, and Bruce Ulery Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Bolivar; her grandchildren, Brian Verwelst and wife, Ashton, and Megan Verwelst and Willie, and Emily and Blake Ulery; her sister, Ruth Ann Mathews, of Donegal; her nephews, Jack and William Mathews; her aunt, Mabel Kunkle and husband, Bud, of Donegal; and numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, John "Jack" Bowers, Jan. 18, 2015; her son-in-law, Edward Verwelst; and her brother-in-law, William Mathews. Private services will be held for the family with Pastor William Yoder officiating. Interment will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Donegal. Arrangements are under the direction of THE CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 20, 2020.