Shirley J. Craig, 84, of Youngwood, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Mammoth, the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Yockman) Crise. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time and taking care of her family. Shirley enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers games. She was an avid bowler and played on different teams with her many friends. Shirley loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach with her family and friends. She always said she would have moved to the beach but she could never be apart from her family. One of her most favorite hobbies was going to garage sales with her friends and family. She retired from Charley Brothers in New Stanton after 25 years. Shirley always found joy and happiness with the smallest things in life. She will be remembered and missed by her loving family, son, Richard Craig Jr. (Janice), of Youngwood; son, James Craig (Michelle), of Hunker; her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Lucas (Stacey), Brieana and Jett; and her great-grandchildren, Cailey, Jacob and a great-granddaughter on the way. Shirley would always talk about her great-grandchildren and how excited she was to sit outside and swing with her soon-to-be great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Grim, of South Greensburg; her many nieces and nephews; and her friend, Karen Hendricks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard "Dick" Craig Sr.; her sister, Billie Brewer; and her brother, Blaine Crise.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the C RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department.