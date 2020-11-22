1/1
Shirley J. Nebel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Nebel, 90, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, of unexpected complications from a recent hospitalization. Shirley was born and raised in Allegheny County, but moved to Morgantown to live with her youngest son, Terry Nebel, 11 years ago. Shirley loved being busy and was a great cook and baker who also enjoyed working outdoors, maintaining her yard, garden and home. She was a devoted fan of the Steelers, the Pirates and several college football teams, and she enjoyed watching NASCAR. Along with her late husband, Richard, Shirley was a Lutheran with strong faith and love for God, and a steward and leader within the church. In her early life, Shirley worked in retail as a buyer at Horne's, JC Penney and Murphy's. She later became a full-time homemaker to raise her children, returning to work when they were old enough. Nothing slowed Shirley down. She was constantly looking for her next chore or project. Shirley's greatest love was her family, and she would sacrifice dearly to make sure they were taken care of. Her family and friends will miss her, whether they called her Shirley, Mom, Aunt or Granny, and they will treasure their many cherished memories of her. Shirley's love of family extended to its many pets, including her "granddogs" and her own late companion, Butch. Shirley is survived by her three children and their families, son, Terry Nebel, of Morgantown; son, Mark Nebel and wife, Sharon, of Herminie, and their three children, (Crystal and spouse, Melinda; Steven; and Jennifer and her children, Jordan and Devon); and daughter, Pam Gill and husband, Ken, of Chesapeake, Va., and their two children, (Katie; and Kyle and wife Nikki, and their two children, Gabbi and Emma). Shirley is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard, and her only sister, Lorinda Richardson. The family would like to thank the staff of Morgantown Hospice, as well as Karen Wolfe from the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute for the support and friendship given to Shirley. To honor Shirley's wishes and reflect her concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is not scheduling a service or visitation at this time. A memorial event may be scheduled when it is safe to do so. The family respectfully suggests that in place of flowers or food, you consider donating to your favorite charity in her name, as Shirley's last wish was to see a more loving and caring United States.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved