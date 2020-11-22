Shirley J. Nebel, 90, of Morgantown, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, of unexpected complications from a recent hospitalization. Shirley was born and raised in Allegheny County, but moved to Morgantown to live with her youngest son, Terry Nebel, 11 years ago. Shirley loved being busy and was a great cook and baker who also enjoyed working outdoors, maintaining her yard, garden and home. She was a devoted fan of the Steelers, the Pirates and several college football teams, and she enjoyed watching NASCAR. Along with her late husband, Richard, Shirley was a Lutheran with strong faith and love for God, and a steward and leader within the church. In her early life, Shirley worked in retail as a buyer at Horne's, JC Penney and Murphy's. She later became a full-time homemaker to raise her children, returning to work when they were old enough. Nothing slowed Shirley down. She was constantly looking for her next chore or project. Shirley's greatest love was her family, and she would sacrifice dearly to make sure they were taken care of. Her family and friends will miss her, whether they called her Shirley, Mom, Aunt or Granny, and they will treasure their many cherished memories of her. Shirley's love of family extended to its many pets, including her "granddogs" and her own late companion, Butch. Shirley is survived by her three children and their families, son, Terry Nebel, of Morgantown; son, Mark Nebel and wife, Sharon, of Herminie, and their three children, (Crystal and spouse, Melinda; Steven; and Jennifer and her children, Jordan and Devon); and daughter, Pam Gill and husband, Ken, of Chesapeake, Va., and their two children, (Katie; and Kyle and wife Nikki, and their two children, Gabbi and Emma). Shirley is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard, and her only sister, Lorinda Richardson. The family would like to thank the staff of Morgantown Hospice, as well as Karen Wolfe from the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute for the support and friendship given to Shirley. To honor Shirley's wishes and reflect her concern about the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is not scheduling a service or visitation at this time. A memorial event may be scheduled when it is safe to do so. The family respectfully suggests that in place of flowers or food, you consider donating to your favorite charity
in her name, as Shirley's last wish was to see a more loving and caring United States.