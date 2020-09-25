Shirley J. Riley, 87, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Jeannette, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sabina (Wlasnenski) Trogolo. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of the Latrobe Hospital School of Nursing and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 33 years at Latrobe Area Hospital until her retirement. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved her pet dogs, and especially loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory E. Riley; and her daughter, Beverly A. Kermes. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristine Pfeffer (Sarah Lukatch), of Latrobe; and her grandson, Ryan Pfeffer (Sammi), of Mesa, Ariz. All services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
