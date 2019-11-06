|
Shirley J. Shychuck, 68, of Georgetown (Greene Township), Pa., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Beaver Medical Center following a brief illness. Shirley was born Feb. 12, 1951, in McKeesport. The only child of the late George and Viola (Backstrom) Dubinshak, she lived in Sutersville until getting married in 1970. She graduated from Sewickley Area (Yough) High School. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 49 years and best friend, William "Bill" Shychuck; a son, William "Billy" Shychuck Jr.; his wife, Glory (Robinson) Shychuck; two granddaughters, Emma and Lilly Shychuck; an "adopted" son, Michael Kilcoyne and his wife Nicole (Sanford) Kilcoyne; along with a beloved aunt, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Shirley loved God and her family above all else. She enjoyed reading, cooking, music, singing, dancing, nature, fast cars, guns, her Native American heritage and carrying on a conversation with anyone, on any subject. Shirley was beautiful, smart, brave, generous, compassionate, patriotic and strong minded. She worked with her husband and son in the family business, Shychuck Inc.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no viewing or service. Cremation services are provided by McDONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
