Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Shychuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Shychuck


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley J. Shychuck Obituary
Shirley J. Shychuck, 68, of Georgetown (Greene Township), Pa., died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Beaver Medical Center following a brief illness. Shirley was born Feb. 12, 1951, in McKeesport. The only child of the late George and Viola (Backstrom) Dubinshak, she lived in Sutersville until getting married in 1970. She graduated from Sewickley Area (Yough) High School. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 49 years and best friend, William "Bill" Shychuck; a son, William "Billy" Shychuck Jr.; his wife, Glory (Robinson) Shychuck; two granddaughters, Emma and Lilly Shychuck; an "adopted" son, Michael Kilcoyne and his wife Nicole (Sanford) Kilcoyne; along with a beloved aunt, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Shirley loved God and her family above all else. She enjoyed reading, cooking, music, singing, dancing, nature, fast cars, guns, her Native American heritage and carrying on a conversation with anyone, on any subject. Shirley was beautiful, smart, brave, generous, compassionate, patriotic and strong minded. She worked with her husband and son in the family business, Shychuck Inc.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no viewing or service. Cremation services are provided by McDONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -