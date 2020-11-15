1/1
Shirley J. Willard
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley J. Willard, 82, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Marcella (Cramer) Willard. Prior to retirement, she had been employed for 30 years by YMCA in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Willard. She is survived by her sister, Patricia A. Miller and husband, Robert E., of Colonial Heights, Va.; and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved