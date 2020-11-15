Shirley J. Willard, 82, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Marcella (Cramer) Willard. Prior to retirement, she had been employed for 30 years by YMCA in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Willard. She is survived by her sister, Patricia A. Miller and husband, Robert E., of Colonial Heights, Va.; and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com
