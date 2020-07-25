Shirley L. (Critchlow) Beacom, 74, of Frazer Township, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Natrona Heights, to the late Gillen and Lottie (Knoch) Critchlow. Shirley grew up in Clinton Township, graduating from Knoch High School in 1964. She then went on to get her teachers degree from Slippery Rock and taught in the West Deer School District for five years. She took a leave of absence while she was raising her boys, then returned to teaching as a substitute for both Deer Lakes and South Butler School Districts, teaching for 15 additional years. During her years teaching, Shirley went on to earn her master's degree in teaching from Slippery Rock. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Unity United Presbyterian Church, West Deer, the former Frazer VFD No. 1 Women's Auxiliary and the former Frazer Township Garden Club. While her boys played youth football, Shirley was very involved with the Deer Lakes Youth Football Association. She was also attended Sunday school for 50 years at Pleasant Unity, never missing a day. Shirley was also a Sunday school teacher and elder for the church for many years. She enjoyed baking, sewing, flower gardening, shopping but mostly enjoyed the children. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Robert "Vern" Beacom, her boys, Kevin R. (Amy) Beacom, Terry R. Beacom and Brian R. (Mindy) Beacom, all of Frazer Township, grandchildren, Shawn, Gage, Michael, Rachel and Craig Beacom, and her sisters, Catherine Hays, of Tennessee, and Beverly McCanch, of Marwood. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Miller, and her brother, Robert Critchlow. With the present health crisis, a private family viewing was held at the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A private service was held with the Rev. David K. Wood, officiating. Following, she was privately buried in Pleasant Unity Church Cemetery, West Deer. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions be sent in Shirley's name to the Pleasant Unity United Presbyterian Church, 101 Millerstown-Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
