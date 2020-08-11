1/
Shirley L. Hawk
1932 - 2020-08-08
Shirley L. (Walker) Hawk, 88, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 in her residence. A daughter of the late Ernest M. Walker and Marion G. (Bier) Walker, she was born July 17, 1932, in Manor Township (Armstrong County), Pa. Shirley was a member of Free Gospel Church in Export, who most recently attended Apollo Assembly of God church. As a homemaker, she loved God and her family, serving them both as a hard worker. She enjoyed reading and gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Pastor James I. Hawk Jr. (Rebecca), of Petersburg, W.Va., and Jonathan A. Hawk, of Vandergrift; a daughter, Lisa M. Hawk, of Vandergrift; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Jacob), Briana, Andrew, David, Wesley, Karissa, and Greg; two brothers, William Walker, of Apollo, and Jackson L. Walker (Shirley), of Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James I. Hawk Sr. in 2002; a grandson, Levi Shellhammer; four brothers, Marshall, Cecil, Wendell, and Allan Walker; and two sisters, Maxine Jewell and Geraldine Mangus. Friends will be welcomed by her family for a limited visitation and funeral service. Please call either 724-496-3931 or 717-903-7644 to attend and for further information. Interment will be held at Ford City Cemetery in Manor Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Condolences to the Hawk family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 11, 2020.
