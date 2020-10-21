Shirley L. (Gamble) Shoop, 84, of Freeport, formerly of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Belair Nursing Home. She was born Jan. 22, 1936, to her parents, the late William and Josephine Callen Gamble, and has been a longtime resident of the Valley. She was a devout member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, in Springdale, and enjoyed her family's companionship. Surviving her are her sons, Alvin E. (Kerry) Shoop Jr., of New Kensington, and Keith L. (Barbara) Shoop, of Springdale; daughter, Karin (Thomas) Mosser, of South Buffalo Township; daughter-in-law, Marci Shoop, of Springdale; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Shoop was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin E. Shoop Sr., and her son, Jeffrey W. Shoop. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of her services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 600 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
