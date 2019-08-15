Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
111 Raymaley Rd.
Harrison City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Snyder


1927 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley L. Snyder Obituary
Shirley Louise Snyder, 91, of Manor Borough, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Swissvale and was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Mitchell) McFarland. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Swissvale High School and had attended Robert Morris University and modeling school. She had been employed over the years at Kaufmann's, Joseph Horne, Three Rivers Motors and Union Switch and Signal Co. prior to working at the Standard Observer, from which she retired. Shirley belonged to St. Barbara Church and Young at Heart. She is survived by her two daughters, Louise M. Snyder-Ocepek (Thomas), of Robesonia, and Paula J. Mace (Christopher), of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Erin J., David C. and Mary L. Ocepek; and nephews Robert, Charles and John McFarland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Maurice W. "Bill" Snyder; a son, David William Snyder; and a brother, Robert McFarland.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be private.
In honor of Shirley, please do something nice for someone in your neighborhood. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now