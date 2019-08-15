|
Shirley Louise Snyder, 91, of Manor Borough, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1927, in Swissvale and was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Mitchell) McFarland. Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Swissvale High School and had attended Robert Morris University and modeling school. She had been employed over the years at Kaufmann's, Joseph Horne, Three Rivers Motors and Union Switch and Signal Co. prior to working at the Standard Observer, from which she retired. Shirley belonged to St. Barbara Church and Young at Heart. She is survived by her two daughters, Louise M. Snyder-Ocepek (Thomas), of Robesonia, and Paula J. Mace (Christopher), of North Huntingdon; three grandchildren, Erin J., David C. and Mary L. Ocepek; and nephews Robert, Charles and John McFarland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Maurice W. "Bill" Snyder; a son, David William Snyder; and a brother, Robert McFarland.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will be private.
In honor of Shirley, please do something nice for someone in your neighborhood. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019