Shirley M. Acosta, 89, of Level Green, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville. She was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Pitcairn, daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Buck) Miller. Shirley met Daniel while working at Mellon Bank in East Pittsburgh as a bank teller. When they were ready to start a family, they moved to Level Green, and became longtime residents. Shirley was housewife and mother to their four children, volunteered as a 4-H leader for Flour Bag Fort 4-H Horse Club in Westmoreland County for over 30 years. She was a bus driver for Gongaware Bus Lines in North Huntingdon and drove for Penn-Trafford School District. Shirley loved to go camping. She and her family were longtime members of the Lively Loafers and Gateway Campers. She loved to travel. Shirley was also involved as a member of the Rough Riders Saddle Club. Members and family would call her Galloping Grandma as she would ride with the best of them on easy or hard trails and never gave up. Shirley's passion was her children, dogs, and horses. Shirley was also an active member in Level Green Presbyterian Church. Shirley is survived by her children, Rebecca Acosta-Shaeffer, Judith Acosta, John Acosta, and Sarah (Rex) Shaffer; grandchildren, Shawnee (Matthew) Behe, Erin (Nick) DeMase, and Daniel and Cody Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Austin Behe, and Aubrey, Nora, and Parker DeMase. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel A. Acosta. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Masks will be required upon entry. Funeral services will be privately held. Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County 4-H Horse Program, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Donohoe Center, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
