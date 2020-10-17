1/
Shirley M. Bressler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Marlene Bressler, 84, of North Irwin, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late George Luther and Zelma Mae (Benshoff) Bressler. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse Air Brake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Paul and Clifford Lee Bressler. Surviving are a brother, George David Bressler and his wife, Dolores, of North Huntingdon; and nieces and nephews, Linda (Jim) Palmer, Lisa (Rich) Skelly, George Bressler, Lori Riley, Terry (Kim) Bressler and their families. Visitation and services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved