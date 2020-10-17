Shirley Marlene Bressler, 84, of North Irwin, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1935, in Williamsport, the daughter of the late George Luther and Zelma Mae (Benshoff) Bressler. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a machinist for Westinghouse Air Brake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Paul and Clifford Lee Bressler. Surviving are a brother, George David Bressler and his wife, Dolores, of North Huntingdon; and nieces and nephews, Linda (Jim) Palmer, Lisa (Rich) Skelly, George Bressler, Lori Riley, Terry (Kim) Bressler and their families. Visitation and services will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
