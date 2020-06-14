So very sorry for your family's loss. My sincere sympathy and prayers to all.
Love, Cheryl Barr
Shirley M. Glotfelty, 83, of Stahlstown, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Eicher's Personal Care Home, Normalville. Shirley was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Donegal Township, the daughter of the late Edward and Annie Hoffer Baker. Shirley was a former member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and a 1954 graduate of Ramsay High School. She was formerly employed as an inspector for Electronics Co., Latrobe. Surviving are her daughter, Bonnie Slezak and husband, Jobe; and son, Barry Glotfelty and wife, Linda Brown; grandchildren, Brian Harr and Cyndee, Jennifer Forrest and Clint, Kylie Smith and Josh and Lydia Glotfelty and Nathaniel; great-grand\, Brianna Harr and Cecil, Gabriel Harr and Jesse Forrest; a brother, Robert Baker and wife, Peg; and her friend, Richard Schmitz. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Glotfelty; stepmother, Roberta Baker; and sisters, Vera Jean Kastner and Jane Baker Hall. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant (a limited number of guests at one time will be permitted in the funeral home, Masks are required. We request that visitors be cooperative and respectful of the directives of the funeral home staff). Private interment will be held in Porch Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Bullskin Township Volunteer Fire Department, 260 Keefer Road, Connellsville, PA 15425. Please visit Shirley's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.