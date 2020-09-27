1/1
Shirley M. Hoke
1935 - 2020
Shirley M. Hoke, 85, of Greensburg, formerly of York, Pa., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935, in Lebanon, Pa., a daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Troner) Lessig. Prior to her retirement in 1996, she and her husband, Charles, owned and operated the former C and S Hoke Realty in York, Pa. After retirement, they relocated to Greensburg. Shirley dedicated her life to helping other people. She was an active volunteer for the Westmoreland Food Bank and was always available to lend a helping hand when anyone was in need. She loved being a member of Charter Oak Church and cherished the friendships she made there. She was fortunate to have enjoyed 64 wonderful years with her husband, Charles, who passed away in March. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, George Lessig. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ferguson and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg; her granddaughters, Kelly McCarry and her husband, Michael, Katie Ferguson and her husband, Sam Silverberg, and Lindsey Ferguson; three brothers, Gene Lessig and his wife, Barb, David Lessig and his wife, Kay, and Mickey Lessig; and a number of nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or online at www.westmorelandfoodbank.org. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
