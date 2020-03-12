Home

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
Mt. Joy Church of Brethren
494 E Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA
Shirley M. Leeper

Shirley M. Leeper Obituary
Shirley M. Gray Leeper, of Acme, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. Shirley was born May 2, 1937, a daughter of the late James and Lossie Hooks Gray. Shirley was a member of Acme United Methodist Church, the Lions Club and in 1983, her and her husband, Don, became the co-owner of Leeper's Market, along with her brother-in-law, Richard Leeper. She enjoyed planting flowers and dressing up to attend tea parties at the church. Shirley and her husband, Don, purchased the former Monitcue's Restaurant, establishing the Candlelight Restaurant in Donegal. Surviving are her children, Donald A. Leeper (Doreen), of Old Bridge, N.J., Robert Leeper (Donna) and Pamela Knopsnider (Jim Hoover), of Acme; grandchildren, Donald Leeper III (Jessica), Bobbie Leeper (Shawn Sloan), Candy Clark (Jeremy), Jennifer Fritzius (Bill), Christina Williams (Clarence) and Jasmine Madden; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald R. Leeper; a grandson, Ryan Knopsnider; a brother, James Gray; and a sister, Betty Lou Wallace. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Judy Siesky, Shirley's caretaker. Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday to SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. John Logan officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Please visit Shirley's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
