Shirley M. Mellon, 87, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born April 20, 1932, in Auburn, Pa., to the late Charles and Helen M. Collins Mellon. Shirley worked for the former Home Improvement & Supply in Natrona for 19 years, retiring in 1973. She was a member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Center, in Buffalo Township. Shirley loved music, and was a groupie for the band, American Pie. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Evelyn Mellon, of Natrona Heights; nephews, Bertram Mellon and the Rev. Robert Erskine; niece and caregiver, Debbie Burnside; and by her cousin, Lorraine Erskine, of Fawn Township. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Bertram C. and Leroy C. Mellon; her longtime companion, Harry Crissman, May 24, 1990; and by her nephew-in-law, Doug Burnside. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Shirley will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.