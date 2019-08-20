|
Shirley Mae (Keim) Redinger, 84, of Scottdale, passed away at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born May 1, 1935, in Scottdale and was a daughter of the late Ivan Rocita and Mary Katherine (Smith) Keim, who passed away in 1934 and 2000 respectively. She married Victor Eugene "Sam" Redinger on Oct. 12, 1963. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister to her family. She was a graduate of Scottdale High School, class of 1953, and enjoyed baking, shopping, sewing, beauty, fashion, spending time with her family and friends, along with being chauffeured around by her loving husband, Sam. Shirley worked as a dietary aide at Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, for many years and previously was employed as a secretary at Duraloy Blaw-Knox in Scottdale. She and her husband were faithful members of and worshipped at the City Church in Connellsville, where Shirley served as a greeter. She was community minded, serving in the Beta Y Gradale Sorority and as a consultant for Avon, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Beeline Clothing, Fay Swafford purses, Sasco products and Parklane Jewelry. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer at Geyer Performing Arts Theater. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving family: her husband of 55 years, Victor Eugene "Sam" Redinger; her daughter, Vicki Redinger Clark and her husband Richard, of Mt. Pleasant; her two special granddaughters, who she adored, Peyton Marie and Ashton Victoria Clark; her brother, Richard Keim and his wife Janet, of Scottdale; and her niece, Susan Alane Keim, of Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shannon Neal Redinger, on July 4, 1987.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Brian Higbee officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery next to her late son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Alzheimer's research at www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2019