Shirley Mae Salvatore, 87, of Southwest Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Harrold and Mary Ruth Guy Miller. Shirley was a beautician in the area for many years. She enjoyed her Word Search puzzles. She was a simple person who led a simple life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Jack Miller and Rick Miller. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Patsy Salvatore Jr.; two daughters, Theresa (Daniel) Lutton, of Greensburg, and Lori (Chris) Iezzi, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Jeffrey Safran, Zachary Iezzi, and Annie Iezzi; two great-grandchildren, Ruby Rose Safran and Marilyn Ruth Safran; and a sister, Virginia DeBridge, of Jeannette. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.