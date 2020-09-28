1/1
Shirley M. Salvatore
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae Salvatore, 87, of Southwest Greensburg, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Harrold and Mary Ruth Guy Miller. Shirley was a beautician in the area for many years. She enjoyed her Word Search puzzles. She was a simple person who led a simple life. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Jack Miller and Rick Miller. She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Patsy Salvatore Jr.; two daughters, Theresa (Daniel) Lutton, of Greensburg, and Lori (Chris) Iezzi, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Jeffrey Safran, Zachary Iezzi, and Annie Iezzi; two great-grandchildren, Ruby Rose Safran and Marilyn Ruth Safran; and a sister, Virginia DeBridge, of Jeannette. There will be no public visitation or service. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved