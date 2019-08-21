|
Shirley Huffman Newell, 79, of Stahlstown, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Alice, Pa., a daughter of the late Glenn and Sophie (Hrvoski) Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Russell "Rusty" Newell; and a brother, John "Jack" Huffman. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Frank E. Newell; a daughter, Kandi Newell and Dave Cramer, of Rector; a son, Erik Newell and his wife, Elizabeth, of Celina, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Hadleigh Nair and Kennedy and Nick Newell.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A memorial service will be held at noon in the funeral home with Pastor D. Keith Soloman, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
