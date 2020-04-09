|
Shirley Patricia "Pat" Wilson passed away peacefully, in her home in Cheswick, Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born in New Brighton, to the late William and Carolyn Hardy. Pat loved reading and passed her love of books on to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many years as a board member of the Springdale Library. For 44 years, she and her husband ran Glen's Frozen Custard in Springdale. They enjoyed fishing trips to Brokenstraw Creek, Warren County, Pa., and Chokoloskee, Fla. She is survived by her daughter, Janette (Larry) Godin; son, Glenn "Rob" (Vicki) Wilson; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Sandra) Godin, Abigail (Joe) Young, Julie (Tim) Jakicic and Elias (April) Wilson; as well as great-grandchildren, Elliott, Evie, Lucy and Harrison. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Stanley) Sheets and Carolyn Hromika; and her brother, William (Ginger) Hardy. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years, Glenn L. Wilson; twin sons, Michael and Mark, at infancy; and one sister, Sara Spickerman. "Life is a lot like the interstate, where every exit is an entrance to someplace else."--Karen White, The Sound of Glass. Services and Interment were private for her immediate family and entrusted to THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please view and write a condolence online at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.