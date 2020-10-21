Shirley R. (Conway) Laskie, 80, of Hillside, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 24, 1940, in Blairsville, a daughter of the late Bernard P. Conway Sr. and Wanda E. (Devinney) Conway. Prior to retirement, Shirley worked at Latrobe Area Hospital as a registered nurse and worked in nursing education. She graduated from Carlow University with a master's degree in nursing. Shirley was a member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society and a former member of the Latrobe Art Center. She enjoyed golf, gardening, bowling, fly fishing and doing art work. Shirley loved spending time with grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Dana M. Petrunak; one grandson, Chandler Linville; one brother, Bernard P. Conway Jr.; and one sister, Karin McKay. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard S. Laskie, of Hillside; one son, Richard "Rick" Laskie Jr., of Derry; one daughter, Christine Linville and husband, Terry, of Greensburg; one son-in-law, Ronald Petrunak; one brother, Charles "Lisle" Conway and wife, Sheral, of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Kalyne Heinmuller and husband, Paul, Corbin Linville and Connor and Camden Petrunak; one great-grandson on the way; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends for Shirley's life celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry. The St. Joseph Altar Rosary will recite the Rosary at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Shirley at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will be private in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.