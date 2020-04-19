|
Shirley Jenkins Shipley, Feb. 7, 1935 - April 8, 2020, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19. A graduate of McKeesport High School, Shirley was married to the Rev. Ralph G. Shipley for more than 50 years and served alongside him in United Methodist Church in the Western Pennsylvania Conference, including those in Jefferson Township, Scottdale, Penn Hills and West Newton. Every bit the preacher's wife, she shared her faith as a Sunday school teacher, Bible study leader and Stephen Minister throughout her life. Shirley graduated from California State College and the master's program at the University of Pittsburgh to prepare for a more than 20 year career teaching children with special needs. Shirley is survived by her children and their wives, Tim and Marcia, of Gibsonia, Chris and Nancy, of Redwood City, Calif., Neal and Susie, of Mt. Lebanon, and Wes and Nancy, of Gibsonia; by her 10 grandchildren; her sister, Patricia Liddle; her dear cousins; and too many friends to count. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Shipley; and her daughter, Debbie Shipley Redfoot. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. Gifts of remembrance can be directed to the Debbie Shipley Family Trust, which provides Christian camping experiences for young people with developmental disabilities, United Methodist Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 223 Forbes Ave., Suite 707, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Full obituary at www.schellhaasfh.com.