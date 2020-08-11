Shirley Sypulski, 86, of South Buffalo Township, passed away April 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Jefferson Township. She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred (McIntyre) Huffman. Shirley worked in the cafeteria of the Freeport Area School District for 23 years prior to her retirement in 1997. Mrs. Sypulski was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, and the South Buffalo VFD Auxiliary. She truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling, camping, and bus trips to casinos. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Charles) Moore, of Paden City, W.Va.; her sons, Michael (Paula) Sypulski, of South Buffalo Township, and Walter (Sherry) Sypulski, of East Brady; her eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Huffman, of Apollo, and Darlene Orkis, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents mentioned above, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Sypulski, whom she married on April 23, 1955, and who passed away Dec. 20, 2017; her siblings, Ernie Huffman, William Huffman, Gertrude Eckman, Doris Hirtz, Velma Jean Johnson, and Anna Lou Huffman, and her great-great-grandson, Parker Sypulski. Due to public health concerns, we will implement state-mandated regulations as the family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100. Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, 608 High St., Freeport, with her pastor, the Rev. Gilbert Gente, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. All attendees must wear a mask in the funeral home and at the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Freeport. The Sypulski family is inviting everyone attending to please join them in a time of remembrance and a mercy meal following services at the South Buffalo Township VFD. Please visit www.daughertyfh.com
for condolences.