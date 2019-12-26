|
|
Sidonia I. (Cindric) Larham Peruzzi, 94, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 5, 1925, in Scranton and was a daughter of the late Blaze and Anna Eva (Suchter) Cindric. Sidonia's professional career included Porcelier, W.T. Grant Co., Charlie Brothers, and she was co-owner with her husband of Nick's Tavern. She was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and its Rosary Altar Society and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg Auxiliary. She also was a volunteer for Westmoreland Hospital. Sid loved being active and could often be found walking the streets of South Greensburg and Carbon day or night. Bowling, swimming, playing pool and having fun were some of her passions. She just loved to go! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Nick P. Peruzzi; her second husband, James Larham; her brother, John Cindric; and an infant sister. She is survived by two daughters, Victoria Waugaman (Homer E. Jr.), of Greensburg, and Sandra M. Peruzzi (Nord A. Cofini), of Wilmington, N.C.; four grandchildren, Chesa Cofini, Zeke Waugaman (Colby), Ari Cofini (Amie) and Nichole Slavin (Nick); and nine great-grandchildren, Lily and Zuri Martin, Ellis and Tyler Slavin, Merrit and Amelita Cofini, Kennedy and Homer Cash Waugaman and Dalia Slavin.
There will be no visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 126 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the people who watched out for Sid, and many thanks to Westmoreland Manor and the staff of A-3 for the wonderful care she received over the last 15 months. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 26, 2019