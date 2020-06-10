Silvia A. (Pace) Campi, 91, of Greensburg, died Thursday, June 4, 2020. In addition to her parents, Torquato Pace and Caterina Antonucci Pace, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Philip L. Campi; son, Enrico Campi; infant brother, Augusto Pace; and sister, Luciana Frost. Silvia was born July 17, 1928, in Trieste, Italy. She grew up and married there, where her husband, Phil, a captain in the Army, was serving in the Free Territory of Trieste as a dentist after the Second World War. From 1953 onwards, she raised her family in Charleroi, where Phil had a dental practice, and moved to Greensburg in 1989. At that time, she and Phil purchased the Greensburg Racquet Club, which they ran with their son, Enrico, as a family business for 30 years. She had many fond memories of her friends, employees and members at the Club. She was a member of the parish of St. Vincent Basilica, delighted in teaching Italian to adult continuing education classes, enjoyed reading, cooking Italian meals for her family and recounting the beauty of Trieste and her native country. Silvia wanted to include the following message: "As she passed from this life to the next, her heavenly Father and her husband and son greeted her at the heaven's gate. Her faith in the Lord and the Blessed Mother was an essential part of her life." Silvia's family and many friends in the Greensburg community shall remember her for such faith, which made her a spiritually centered person and motivated her as a thoughtful and caring person. Her grandchildren brought her great joy, and she was very proud of all of them. She took every opportunity to tell them that everything could be accomplished with faith and prayer to the Blessed Mother. In remembering Silvia's faith and long and happy life, Silvia's daughter is extremely grateful for the love and compassionate aid she received from her caregivers, who made it possible for her to live her final years in the comfort of the home she had built. She is survived by her daughter, Caterina Campi Kavanagh (Dr. Brian), of Greenwich, Conn.; daughter-in-law, Molly Wesner Campi (the late Enrico Campi), of Greensburg; and three grandchildren, Brendan and Christina Kavanagh and Cassandra Campi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Saint Vincent College or a charity of one's choice. Due to the recent health crisis, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Vincent Basilica. Inurnment will follow in Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent. Silvia's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos and to offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.