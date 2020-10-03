S. K. Robert "Rob" Timothy John Cowan Sr., 57, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Latrobe, a son of the late Robert V. Cowan and Margaret Seabold Steffey. Robert served in the Naval ROTC, Army Reserve and USMC Active Duty. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1480. Robert retired from Davey Tree Company in 1977, where he was a foreman and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. He was retired due to a doctor's mistake during arthroscopic knee surgery. He loved to make people laugh and always had a joke to tell and he loved to go to camp with his family and friends. Robert loved his family dearly but was unable to see them often due to his ill health. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Sam R. Wallace; and a brother, Vincent T. C. Stauffer. He is survived by his better half, Karen M. Leonard Clawson; son, Robert Cowan Jr.; daughter, Danielle Shay Mettlen; Karen's daughter, Gwendolyn M. Clawson; five wonderful grandchildren, Isabella, Abbagayle, Aiden, Emma Grace and Colton; five sisters, Vicki Pratt, Barbie Stine; MaryKay and Mary Wallace and Jacki Cowan; four brothers, Kevin and Fred Wallace, Tim Pratt and Mike Mettlen; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and will miss. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Robert from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The Knights of Columbus Council 1480 will hold a memorial service at 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Paul Church. Inurnment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Robert's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
