1/1
S.K. Robert Cowan Sr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share S.K.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. K. Robert "Rob" Timothy John Cowan Sr., 57, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born Sept. 21, 1963, in Latrobe, a son of the late Robert V. Cowan and Margaret Seabold Steffey. Robert served in the Naval ROTC, Army Reserve and USMC Active Duty. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1480. Robert retired from Davey Tree Company in 1977, where he was a foreman and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. He was retired due to a doctor's mistake during arthroscopic knee surgery. He loved to make people laugh and always had a joke to tell and he loved to go to camp with his family and friends. Robert loved his family dearly but was unable to see them often due to his ill health. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Sam R. Wallace; and a brother, Vincent T. C. Stauffer. He is survived by his better half, Karen M. Leonard Clawson; son, Robert Cowan Jr.; daughter, Danielle Shay Mettlen; Karen's daughter, Gwendolyn M. Clawson; five wonderful grandchildren, Isabella, Abbagayle, Aiden, Emma Grace and Colton; five sisters, Vicki Pratt, Barbie Stine; MaryKay and Mary Wallace and Jacki Cowan; four brothers, Kevin and Fred Wallace, Tim Pratt and Mike Mettlen; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and will miss. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Robert from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The Knights of Columbus Council 1480 will hold a memorial service at 5 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Paul Church. Inurnment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Church, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Robert's family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Prayer Service
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved