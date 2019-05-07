|
|
Sondra Lee McCurdy, 71, of Pleasant Unity, entered into eternal peace surrounded by her family Friday, May 3, 2019. Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Portage, she was the daughter of the late Newton Howard and the late Florine Kuhns. In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her siblings, Samuel Howard, Wade Forsythe and Jolene Sapovich. Sondra is survived by two children, Florine Ray and Brenda Small (Bill); three grandchildren, Amanda Francyk (Jon), Hunter and Will Small; two great-grandchildren, Heather and Wesley Francyk; four sisters, Vickie Burtnett, Melody Dunn (Sam), Joyce Bomblatus and Lequeta Debnar; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Sondra will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, loving heart and fantastic cooking skills.
At Sondra's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sondra's name can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 7, 2019