Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra McCurdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra L. McCurdy


1947 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sondra L. McCurdy Obituary
Sondra Lee McCurdy, 71, of Pleasant Unity, entered into eternal peace surrounded by her family Friday, May 3, 2019. Born Dec. 18, 1947, in Portage, she was the daughter of the late Newton Howard and the late Florine Kuhns. In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her siblings, Samuel Howard, Wade Forsythe and Jolene Sapovich. Sondra is survived by two children, Florine Ray and Brenda Small (Bill); three grandchildren, Amanda Francyk (Jon), Hunter and Will Small; two great-grandchildren, Heather and Wesley Francyk; four sisters, Vickie Burtnett, Melody Dunn (Sam), Joyce Bomblatus and Lequeta Debnar; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Sondra will be fondly remembered for her beautiful smile, loving heart and fantastic cooking skills.
At Sondra's request, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sondra's name can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.