Sonia Geraldine Parker, 74, daughter of the late Weldon and Cora Lee Thrasher, was born Aug. 7, 1945 in Belle Vernon, (Arnold City). After being cared for at the Mon Valley Hospital for a short while, Sonia departed to meet her heavenly father Wednesday May 20, 2020. She was a 1963 graduate of Belmar High School. Sonia retired after working several jobs, her last being at the Verland Foundation as a personal care giver. As an honorable, humble and faithful servant of the Lord, she served as a Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, was a member of the Financial Committee and the Pastors Aid Committee at First Christian Church. She was also the president of the Greater Pennsylvania State Usher Board, in which she was honored in August, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio, by the National Convention of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) for her 30 years of faithful service. Sonia had a great love for bowling. She was a long time standing member of the Thursday Night Mixed league at Brunswick 51 Lanes in Belle Vernon. She proudly raised her family and also fostered several children over the latter years of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ray O. Parker Sr.; her sisters, Dr. Shirley Thrasher and Millicent Sellers; three brothers, Richard Thrasher, Melvin Thrasher (Red) and Stephen Thrasher; and grandson, Devin Lint. Sonia leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Philip Parker (Mary), of Smyrna, Del., Ray O. Parker Jr., of Belle Vernon, and Richard Parker, of Pittsburgh, and adopted daughter, Mya Parker, of Belle Vernon; two sisters, Sylvia Joyner, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kathleen Hill, of Soperton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Casey, Bryan, Marissa, Phylicia, Narissa, Jason and Jordan; five great-grandchildren, LeDarrion, Davine, Jayceon, Coryann and Melvin Joseph; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many very special friends. First Christian Church of Wickhaven, located at 123 First Christian Road, Wickhaven, PA 15492, is the location for the viewing from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, and the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., located at 334 Main St., Fayette City, PA 15438. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandate of "yellow phase", attendance will be limited to 25 people at a given time. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks, social distancing and limiting your visitation time to five minutes.



