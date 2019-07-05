Sophia E. (Bialon) Churley, 96, of North Versailles, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born May 11, 1923, in Bovard, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Bialon. She was a longtime member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport. During World War II, she worked as a mechanist at the Chicago Latrobe Plant in Chicago, Ill. Later in life, she helped with the Mercy Sisters of Pittsburgh at St. Xavier in Latrobe. She always enjoyed playing cards and bingo with the Senior Citizens group in North Versailles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 65 years, Nicholas Churley; brothers, John, Stanley, Joseph, George and Anthony; and sisters, Mary, Rose, Victoria, Cecilia and Katherine. She is survived by her children, Scilene Niki (Sam) Mraz, of Latrobe, and Bernard Churley, of Squirrel Hill; grandchildren, Carolyn and David (Alexis); sister, Elizabeth (James) Annavella; and nieces and nephews, especially Trish Porchiron and Daniel Pushic, because of the time spent together.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday for a blessing service. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township.

Memorial contributions can be made to Laurel Faith in Action, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.