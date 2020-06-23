Sophia M. Shutty
1926 - 2020-06-21
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophia M. Fiedor Shutty, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, peacefully at her home. Mrs. Shutty was born April 9, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Szuba Fiedor. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Sophia loved cooking and caring for her children and grandchildren. She liked to travel and especially enjoyed their annual trip to Disney World. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Dr. Walter Shutty and Diane, of West Newton, Robert Shutty and Beth, of Harrisburg, and Sandra Shutty and Steve Dickerman, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Shutty, of Staten Island, N.Y., Dr. Brandon Shutty and Julie, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Brian and Jenne Rennie, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and by her great-grandchildren, Nina and Carmella Rennie. Sophia is also survived by her brother and sister, Frank (Dolores) Fiedor, of North Carolina, and Alice F. Hostoffer, of Ohio; sister-in-law, Catherine Shutty, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews, with a special "thank you" to Susie and Ron, Bernice and Mike, Felicia and Frank, Edward, Maggie and Stas and Frankie O. In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Shutty Sr., in 2007, and by her brothers and sisters, Stanley and Joseph Fiedor, Victoria Ogrodny, Angeline Zelenak, Sister Bernice Fiedor and Sister Euphrasia Szuba. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A prayer service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by Sophia's funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in the Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to thank UPMC Hospice, especially Ken, Diane, Melanie and Stephanie for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in memory of Sophia Shutty. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved