Sophia M. Fiedor Shutty, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, peacefully at her home. Mrs. Shutty was born April 9, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Michael and Frances Szuba Fiedor. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish. Sophia loved cooking and caring for her children and grandchildren. She liked to travel and especially enjoyed their annual trip to Disney World. She is survived by her loving family, her children, Dr. Walter Shutty and Diane, of West Newton, Robert Shutty and Beth, of Harrisburg, and Sandra Shutty and Steve Dickerman, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Shutty, of Staten Island, N.Y., Dr. Brandon Shutty and Julie, of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Brian and Jenne Rennie, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and by her great-grandchildren, Nina and Carmella Rennie. Sophia is also survived by her brother and sister, Frank (Dolores) Fiedor, of North Carolina, and Alice F. Hostoffer, of Ohio; sister-in-law, Catherine Shutty, of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews, with a special "thank you" to Susie and Ron, Bernice and Mike, Felicia and Frank, Edward, Maggie and Stas and Frankie O. In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Walter F. Shutty Sr., in 2007, and by her brothers and sisters, Stanley and Joseph Fiedor, Victoria Ogrodny, Angeline Zelenak, Sister Bernice Fiedor and Sister Euphrasia Szuba. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A prayer service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, followed by Sophia's funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in the Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to thank UPMC Hospice, especially Ken, Diane, Melanie and Stephanie for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in memory of Sophia Shutty. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.