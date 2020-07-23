Sophia Papas Strelec entered into rest Monday, July 20, 2020, at the age of 83. The day Mom died, she made a few requests of me. One was that I would not make a big fuss about her funeral, just keep things simple and Catholic. The other was that I would tell everyone how grateful she was for the life she lived. I promised to do my best. Sophia was born June 6, 1937, to George and Ann Domingos Papas, of Natrona Heights. As a child she would spend her weekends at her father's restaurant and her summers visiting grandparents in Greece. In her teenage years, she often visited her uncle in New York City, which ignited her passion for live theatre. Sophia matriculated at Grove City College, where she was also a cheerleader. There she received her degree in education, her love of children being a determining factor in that decision. Helping young people develop as learners gave her boundless joy. Her first job teaching reading and English brought her to Ridge Avenue Junior High School, where a fellow teacher asked the pretty Greek girl if he could carry her books. That man, John Strelec, became her husband in 1962. They were married for 55 years. In 1965, John and Sophia moved to Augusta, Ga., where she volunteered for the Red Cross and worked as a social worker. She was then hired as a teacher at Tubman Junior High. She took time off from her career to start a family, then resumed teaching at Langford Junior High and Tutt Middle School, where she was recognized as Teacher of the Year. When John and Sophia retired in 1995, they crossed many continents in their travels to 73 different countries. Some highlights include doing the can-can in France, viewing the beautifully verdant pastures in New Zealand, and tracking Mountain gorillas in Rwanda. By that time she had traded in her tennis racquet for a seat at weekly bridge tables. She enjoyed time with her Hillside Garden Club ladies and dinners with her birthday group. She loved to whistle while she worked and dance at weddings. She took immense pleasure in taking requests for and preparing our birthday meals. Books, chocolate and the beach were a few of her favorite pastimes. As a loving and dedicated educator, Sophia touched the lives of numerous students both in Pittsburgh and Augusta. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Sophia believed there was nothing more important than family, tight hugs and infinite kisses. Sophia was loved by many, brightening their day with her gentle demeanor. Her laugh was infectious and her smile endearing. She treated everyone with kindness. Her heart was filled beyond its capacity with love. She wanted her grandson, Andrew, to know how proud she was of your graduation from college and that she loved your gentle and kind heart. To Adam, she encourages you to do well in school and to remember to be good to your parents. Your loving hugs made her melt. To Johnny, she looked forward to your daily lunch dates and is so very grateful for the loving care you gave her, especially in the years since Dad's death. You were the best son a mom could ask for. Sophia was predeceased by her husband, John, and is survived by their daughter, Ann Beth Strelec; son, John Jr. and his wife, Deborah; and their two children, Andrew Berry and Adam Strelec. She is also survived by her brother, Louis Papas. A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. The family will receive friends in the narthex of the church at 10:15 a.m. prior to the service. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th St., Augusta, GA 30901, or the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA 30809. Arrangements are by THOMAS POTEET & SON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907, 706-364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
