Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Turzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie A. Turzak


1922 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sophie A. Turzak Obituary
Sophie A. Turzak, 96, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Ellwood City, daughter of the late Konstanty and Stephanie Laba Mroz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Turzak; a daughter, Janice Carlino; two brothers, Constant Mroz and Stanley "Stush" Mroz; and two sisters, Frances Krawczewicz and Irene Piech. Prior to retirement, Sophie was a school crossing guard. She was also a member of St. Maurice Parish, Forest Hills. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Turzak, of Illinois, and Michael "Micky" Turzak, of Texas; five grandchildren, Kristoffer Carlino, of Export, Eric Turzak, of Boston, Daneka Sorrow, of Alabama, Shannon Turzak, of Texas, and Lisa Turzak, also of Texas; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leona Hertzog, of Illinois, and Patricia Barker, of Florida; and a son-in-law, Harry Carlino, of Export.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Maurice Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Interment will follow at a later date in All Saints, Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Friends, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, in Sophie's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now