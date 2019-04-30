Sophie A. Turzak, 96, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Ellwood City, daughter of the late Konstanty and Stephanie Laba Mroz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Turzak; a daughter, Janice Carlino; two brothers, Constant Mroz and Stanley "Stush" Mroz; and two sisters, Frances Krawczewicz and Irene Piech. Prior to retirement, Sophie was a school crossing guard. She was also a member of St. Maurice Parish, Forest Hills. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Turzak, of Illinois, and Michael "Micky" Turzak, of Texas; five grandchildren, Kristoffer Carlino, of Export, Eric Turzak, of Boston, Daneka Sorrow, of Alabama, Shannon Turzak, of Texas, and Lisa Turzak, also of Texas; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leona Hertzog, of Illinois, and Patricia Barker, of Florida; and a son-in-law, Harry Carlino, of Export.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Maurice Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Interment will follow at a later date in All Saints, Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Friends, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, in Sophie's name.