Sophie G. Panzo
1919 - 2020
Sophie G. (Zapora) Panzo, 100, of North Versailles, passed away quietly Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born Nov. 10, 1919, in Herminie, a daughter of the late John and Mary Zapora. She grew up in Monessen and Belle Vernon and was a former member of St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church, in North Huntingdon. She work in retail at Cox's in McKeesport, Gimbles in Eastland, Kaufmann's in Monroeville and was a part owner in the Comfort Zone Tanning and Nail Salon in Level Green. She loved to play cards, especially pinochle and poker. She also loved to crochet and made afghans for all of her grandchildren. She was a loyal fan of the Pirates and the Steelers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen H. Panzo; daughter, Patricia A. Bush; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Darlene (Andrew) Miletic, Stephen (Francis) Panzo and Thomas (Linda) Panzo; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Panyard. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Upon arriving, you may be asked to remain in your vehicle for a few minutes until others leave the building. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church in North Huntingdon. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township. Sophie's family would like to extend their gratitude to her caregivers at Kane Community Living Center in McKeesport and the Anova Hospice Care Services for her care the past four years. Memorial contributions can be made to the East Allegheny Meals on Wheels, c/o Linway Presbyterian Church, 600 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, PA 15137. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church
JUN
1
Interment
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
AjPacconi
Family
