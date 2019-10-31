|
Sophie (Chisco) Yanovich Hess, 91, originally from Braddock, North Braddock, West Mifflin and Trafford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Yanovich and the late Peter Hess; loving mother of Amy (Joe) Boros, of Monroeville, Mark (Annette) Yanovich, of Trafford, Joe (Norma) Yanovich, of Harrison City, and Barry Yanovich, of McKeesport; cherished grandmother of Lisa Fyke, Gina (Ray) Anthony, Marc Yanovich, Eric (Carol) Yanovich, Jared Yanovich and Rebecca Yanovich; sister of Ceil (late George) Havrilla, of North Versailles, and Genevieve (late Andrew) Ozinski, of Irwin, and the late Stanley and Jesse Chisco; also survived by four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Sophie worked at Sun Drug in Braddock and was a councilwoman and crossing guard in North Braddock. She had a very traumatic life, first getting burnt severely in a house fire, then later losing her husband at an early age and having to raise her children without any help. Never one to complain, or with a harsh word for anyone, she was always optimistic, even in bad times. Sophie worked hard, sometimes three jobs, to keep things afloat, but she was always striving to maintain that family unity and helping family and friends. She may not have been famous or fortunate or lucky in everything, but she taught her children that the wonder of everyday life is worthwhile, to live it well and do a bit of good in the world. God has surely called for his angel to return.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday.
