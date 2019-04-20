Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Hohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Hohn


1925 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sophie Hohn Obituary
Sophie (DeLong) Hohn, 93 a lifelong resident of Export, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 28, 1925, in Export, a daughter of the late Jacob and Agnes (Mika) DeLong. Sophie is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Tim) West, of Export; four cherished grandchildren, Ricky and Tony Hohn and Patrick and Lindsey West. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sophie was a member of St. Mary Church, Export, and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn R. Hohn; a son, Richard Hohn; four brothers, Stanley, Anthony, Edward and William DeLong, and two sisters, Irene and Mary DeLong.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-von GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. Mary Church, Export, with Father Efren Ambre, as celebrant. Sophie will be laid to rest in the family plot in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now