Sophie (DeLong) Hohn, 93 a lifelong resident of Export, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 28, 1925, in Export, a daughter of the late Jacob and Agnes (Mika) DeLong. Sophie is survived by her loving daughter, Linda (Tim) West, of Export; four cherished grandchildren, Ricky and Tony Hohn and Patrick and Lindsey West. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sophie was a member of St. Mary Church, Export, and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn R. Hohn; a son, Richard Hohn; four brothers, Stanley, Anthony, Edward and William DeLong, and two sisters, Irene and Mary DeLong.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-von GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in St. Mary Church, Export, with Father Efren Ambre, as celebrant. Sophie will be laid to rest in the family plot in Grandview Cemetery, Export.

For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary