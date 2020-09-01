Sister Anne Flynn, SC (formerly Sister Mary de Sales), 90, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, Greensburg. Born in Pittsburgh, Sister Anne entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill on Sept. 8, 1948, from Resurrection Parish in Brookline. She was preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Lucy (Murphy) Flynn; seven brothers, John, George, James, Leo, William, Benjamin and Wesley; and three sisters, Mrs. Carol (Robert) Wolf, Mrs. Margaret (V.) Van Iderstine, and Mrs. Mary (Walter) Dietz. She is survived by a brother, Michael; a sister, Mrs. Alice (Jack) Murtaugh; and nieces and nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in history and psychology from Seton Hill University, a master's degree in business administration-health care administration from George Washington University, and a master's degree in religious studies from Mundelein College. Sister Anne taught students of the junior and senior high school level in the Altoona-Johnstown and Pittsburgh dioceses. In 1966, she was appointed the director of medical records at the former Pittsburgh Hospital, a position she held until 1973. From 1973 until 1976, she was a faculty member of Allegheny County Community College and in 1977, Sister Anne was named the first director of the Doran Hall Retreat and Renewal Center in Greensburg. From 1978 until 1983, Sister Anne ministered as director of religious education in parishes of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston (St. Brendan and St. Sebastian). From 1983-1984, she taught and served in campus ministry at Seton-LaSalle High School. From 1984 until 1987, Sister Anne was the director of religious education at Saint Patrick Parish, Norbeck, Md., and from 1987 until 1993, she was a pastoral associate at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville, Md. From 1995 until 2000, Sister Ann ministered as a consultant in Christian formation for the Diocese of Steubenville, and in 2000 until 2006, she was the director of parish social service ministry and Catholic Charities human development for the Diocese of Greensburg. She then became the director of Adult Initiation, Infant Baptisms, Spirituality and Evangelization at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Scottsdale, Ariz., a position she held from 2007-2008 when she designed and facilitated an Internet course for the University of Dayton. She was the author of Dare to Believe, Dare to Act, which provides a description of how to develop the ministry of social service within a parish. In reflecting on her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Anne said, "I have been singularly blessed as a member of the Sisters of Charity where I was formed in the spirituality of Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton. This spirit of charity enabled me to go forth in ministry to serve with and to a variety of people in varied circumstances, particularly those in need. I thank God each day for this privilege and this blessing." All arrangements for Sister Anne Flynn are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org
.