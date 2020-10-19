1/
Sr. Catherine Mary Malloy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Catherine Mary Malloy, SC, 92, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg. Born in Altoona, Pa., Sister Catherine Mary entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1962, from Cathedral Parish in Altoona. Preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Mary E. (Luther) Malloy; two brothers, James J. and John H.; and two sisters, Sister Jeanne Malloy, SC, and Mrs. Patricia (Donald) Rabine, she is survived by a brother, Robert T.; a sister, Mrs. Margaret (Joseph) Kulish; nieces and nephews, John P. Malloy (Carol), David Malloy (John), Ellen Reich (Ric), and James Malloy (Kim), and many grand-nieces and -nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University and taught students of the primary level in schools of the dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown, Greensburg, Phoenix, Tucson, and the Archdiocese of Washington. From 1983 until her retirement in 2008, Sister Catherine Mary ministered at McNelis Catholic / Altoona Catholic High School. After she concluded her teaching ministry, she remained at the school, serving as a volunteer in the library. Of her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Catherine Mary said, "I loved working with children. Each day was a new challenge and a rewarding experience. I found it most challenging to help children who had learning disabilities to experience self-confidence and success. I thank God for my religious vocation and for the many years with which I've been blessed." All arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, DePaul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved