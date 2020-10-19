Sister Catherine Mary Malloy, SC, 92, died on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill in Greensburg. Born in Altoona, Pa., Sister Catherine Mary entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity on Sept. 8, 1962, from Cathedral Parish in Altoona. Preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Mary E. (Luther) Malloy; two brothers, James J. and John H.; and two sisters, Sister Jeanne Malloy, SC, and Mrs. Patricia (Donald) Rabine, she is survived by a brother, Robert T.; a sister, Mrs. Margaret (Joseph) Kulish; nieces and nephews, John P. Malloy (Carol), David Malloy (John), Ellen Reich (Ric), and James Malloy (Kim), and many grand-nieces and -nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University and taught students of the primary level in schools of the dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown, Greensburg, Phoenix, Tucson, and the Archdiocese of Washington. From 1983 until her retirement in 2008, Sister Catherine Mary ministered at McNelis Catholic / Altoona Catholic High School. After she concluded her teaching ministry, she remained at the school, serving as a volunteer in the library. Of her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Catherine Mary said, "I loved working with children. Each day was a new challenge and a rewarding experience. I found it most challenging to help children who had learning disabilities to experience self-confidence and success. I thank God for my religious vocation and for the many years with which I've been blessed." All arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, DePaul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information visit the website, www.scsh.org
