Our Sister Mary Paul (Cutri) of Jesus and the Holy Cross OCD, passed into the arms of her Divine Bridegroom on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Sister Mary Paul was born July 28, 1933, in Erie, daughter of the late James Cutri and Philomena (Ferraro) Cutri. Her younger sister, Geraldine Falcone, also preceded her in death. Sister Mary Paul entered the Carmelite Monastery of Loretto, Pa., in 1955. When the nuns came to Latrobe to make a new foundation, she was one of the sisters who came to open the Carmel of the Assumption in 1961. In her religious life, Sister served in many capacities, including prioress, sub-prioress, council sister, formation director, sacristan and in the altar bread department. She enjoyed working outside and doing carpentry work as well. When our Secular Carmelites were reestablishing themselves in our Diocese, Sister Mary Paul guided the group for a number of years. Sister had a great love for our charism and wrote a book, "Sounding Solitude," to share it with others. Sister is survived by her nieces, Kelly Ott and Tracy Coburn, of Florida; and a number of great-nieces and nephews and their children. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday March 17, 2020, at the Carmel of the Assumption, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Carmelite Monastery. Interment will follow in the monastery cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmel of the Assumption, Latrobe.