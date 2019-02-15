Stanley E. Brown, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Stanley was born June 23, 1928, in Acme, the son of the late Elmer and Ethel Snyder Brown. Stanley was an Army veteran, serving with the Military Police during the Korean War, and was employed by White Lumber, Brown Lumber and Kinneer Lumber companies as a tree cutter and logger before retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post 446 and the Polish Falcons Club, Mt. Pleasant. Stanley attended Paradise United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Ferne Kreinbrook Brown; children, Roberta Johnson (Dan), of Mill Run, Carol Bish (Dan), of Erie, Shirley Arrotti (Tim), of Scottdale, Amy Keslar (Richard), of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeffrey Brown (Ann), of Mt. Pleasant; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer Brown Jr. (Kathy), of White; sisters, Esther Mowry and Louise Freed (Harrold), of Acme; and a sister-in-law, Jean Brown. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother and sister, J.W. Brown and Retha Wiltrout; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Mowry and Gerald Wiltrout.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 8 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 446 immediately following the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Stanley may be made to the funeral home.