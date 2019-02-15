Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley E. Brown


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley E. Brown Obituary
Stanley E. Brown, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Stanley was born June 23, 1928, in Acme, the son of the late Elmer and Ethel Snyder Brown. Stanley was an Army veteran, serving with the Military Police during the Korean War, and was employed by White Lumber, Brown Lumber and Kinneer Lumber companies as a tree cutter and logger before retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post 446 and the Polish Falcons Club, Mt. Pleasant. Stanley attended Paradise United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Ferne Kreinbrook Brown; children, Roberta Johnson (Dan), of Mill Run, Carol Bish (Dan), of Erie, Shirley Arrotti (Tim), of Scottdale, Amy Keslar (Richard), of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeffrey Brown (Ann), of Mt. Pleasant; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer Brown Jr. (Kathy), of White; sisters, Esther Mowry and Louise Freed (Harrold), of Acme; and a sister-in-law, Jean Brown. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother and sister, J.W. Brown and Retha Wiltrout; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Mowry and Gerald Wiltrout.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 8 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 446 immediately following the services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Stanley may be made to the funeral home. Please visit Stanley's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.