Stanley J. Jack, 95, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born May 14, 1925, in Kittanning, son of the late James Stanley and Elsie (Arnold) Jack. He was a graduate of Ford City High School and Carnegie Mellon University. After two years in officer training at the Naval Academy, he served in Cuba. He was the section head of facilities engineering at Alcoa Research and Development Center, where he worked for 32 years until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of First Baptist Church of New Kensington and Gideons International. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school, reading, fishing, and ministering at various nursing homes. He was a lifelong student of the Bible and had a heart for evangelism. Stanley is survived by his children, Elsie (Ronald) Frank, of Johnstown, Ohio, Dana (Phillip) Yowell, of Toney, Ala., David (Shirley) Jack, of Apollo, James (Margie) Jack, of Mason, Ohio, Sara (Avery) Gurnsey, of Bassett, Neb., Mark (Nancy) Jack, of Lower Burrell; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Jack, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren; and his half brother, Gary W. Jack, of Winslow, Ariz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Ruth (Grafton) Jack; his loving wife of 72 years, Betty J. Jack; his son, Richard Jack; an infant grandson; and an infant great-granddaughter. Memorial donations can be made to Gideons International or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. A private viewing and service was held for the immediate family, and final interment is at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Kittanning. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 19, 2020.
