Stanley J. Kolosky


1957 - 2020
Stanley J. Kolosky Obituary
Stanley James Kolosky, 62, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at home Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 20, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of the late Victor and Emma (Weaver) Kolosky. Prior to his retirement, Stan worked in the construction industry, primarily as a drywall finisher. Stan was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, where he attended Mass regularly. Stan enjoyed music, spending time with his family and was an avid sports fan. Stan will be deeply missed by all who knew him and he was simply one of the kindest people you could be fortunate enough to have known. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jake Lyons. He is survived by his sister, Sydney K. Lyons, as well as his nephew and family, Joseph, Ember, Haley and Avery Lyons. Services and interment are private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
