Stanley J. Markiewicz, 87, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Markiewicz was born March 17, 1933, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Stephen P. and Lillian Scrabot Markiewicz. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish. He was a proud veteran of the Korean Era who served in the Army and then in the PA National Guard. Stan had been employed in the maintenance department of PPG Industries in South Greensburg for more than 40 years. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 446, serving on their honor guard for military funerals. He had been active in the Little League Program as an umpire and volunteered for the VA with the Amedisys Hospice program. Stan enjoyed going to all sporting events to watch his grandchildren. He was affectionately called "Pappy the Great" and "Pappy Doodle." Stan's best times in life were those spent with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Eleanor Markulike Markiewicz; his children, Stanley (Michelle) Markiewicz, of Norvelt, Mary Jane (Mark) Kubasky, of Mt. Pleasant, Bernadette (Joseph) Popovich, of Coldwater, Mich., Brian (Cindy) Markiewicz, of Norvelt, Kevin (Joyce) Markiewicz, of Mt. Pleasant, Shawn Markiewicz, of Scottdale, Elaine Miller and Noreen Griffith, both of Mt. Pleasant. He will be sadly missed by his 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Markiewicz; and by his sister, Delphine Suckenick. Honoring Stan's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private funeral services will be held for his family. Inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Excela Health Hospice or a charity of one's choice
, in memory of Stan Markiewicz. The family wishes to thank Excela Health Hospice and Dr. Higgins, and Dr. Brumberg and their staff for their care and compassion. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
