Stanley L. Bossart, 72, of Youngwood, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born in New Stanton to the late Donald and Sarah Washabaugh Bossart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. Stanley will always be fondly remembered for his deep devotion to his family and will be deeply missed by his three children, Stanley L. Bossart Jr., Sherri Trout and Stacey Reott; four sisters; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. We look forward to celebrating Stanley's life with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. All arrangements entrusted to ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com.
