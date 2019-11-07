|
|
Stanley L. Uram, 76, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the VA Hospital, H.J. Heinz Campus, Aspinwall. He was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Wilkinsburg and was a son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Morrison) Uram. Stan was an Air Force Vietnam veteran and was a member of Bushy Run American Legion Post 260, Penn Rod and Gun Club, Grapeville Social Hall, and Newcomerstown, Ohio, Moose Lodge 1337. Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Mary Lou Uram; daughter, Kim (Mark) Mandich, of Level Green; son, Keith (Sue) Uram, of Connellsville; two stepsons, Michael (Sharon) Martin, of North Huntingdon, and Greg (partner Christine Anderson) Martin, of Farmington, N.M.; stepdaughter, Amie (Jason) Yost, of Harrison City; brother, Dr. Ronald L. (Janet) Uram, of Greenville, Mich.; sister, Rebecca (Wayne) Furrer, of Level Green; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; also survived by nephews and a niece, many friends, and his special furry friend, Lizzy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Juliet R. Martin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Committal service with military honors will immediately follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Special thanks is given to the hospice providers for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Stan. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019