John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Stanley W. Cronin


1949 - 2020
Stanley W. Cronin Obituary
Stanley W. Cronin, 70, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 8, 1949, in Jeannette, a son of the late Howard and Jane Stillwagon Cronin. Stanley was employed by Riccia Enterprises LLC, in Greensburg. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and was a woodworker. Stanley also was a member of the St. Nicholas Russian Club in Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Carroll Cronin, in 2017; and a brother, William Cronin. He is survived by his daughter, Calyn Ramirez and husband, Narcizo, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Harlyn and Gaby Ramirez; brothers, Edward Cronin and wife, Karen, of Franklin, Va., and Lawrence Cronin, of Oakmont; and two nephews and a niece. As per Stanley's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are assisting the family with arrangements.
