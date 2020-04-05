|
Stanley W. Cronin, 70, of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 8, 1949, in Jeannette, a son of the late Howard and Jane Stillwagon Cronin. Stanley was employed by Riccia Enterprises LLC, in Greensburg. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and was a woodworker. Stanley also was a member of the St. Nicholas Russian Club in Jeannette. In addition to his parents, Stanley was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia Carroll Cronin, in 2017; and a brother, William Cronin. He is survived by his daughter, Calyn Ramirez and husband, Narcizo, of Jeannette; grandchildren, Harlyn and Gaby Ramirez; brothers, Edward Cronin and wife, Karen, of Franklin, Va., and Lawrence Cronin, of Oakmont; and two nephews and a niece. As per Stanley's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are assisting the family with arrangements.